



Happy birthday (Sept. 22): Your vision for life broadens, and it's no mistake that you're awed by the world's wonders — you plan for it! You put yourself in places where you'll be moved by new scenes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People can tend to miss the emotional dimension of communication. They focus on facts and ask the obvious (though emotionally irrelevant) questions: who, what, when, where? Instead, you connect by listening with your heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't worry about changing the environment today; let it change you instead. As you move and mold yourself to the shape of the world, you'll pick up great insight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll step out of one culture and into another. One way of operating won't work in both worlds. You'll need different stories, humor, tone and more to cater to the company you're in. Hang back at first until you learn the vibe.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Soon the long-last completion of a project will have you celebrating. You're not there yet, but this party will take planning, and now is a good time to brainstorm, especially in regard to who, as the invite list is everything.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While a spoonful of salt is sickening to eat, a pinch here and there enlivens almost any food. The task at hand is too intense to swallow whole. Chip away at it. When taken in tiny doses it will bring a pleasant spice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There were times when you had so much energy to burn off, strenuous activities actually relaxed you. You'll be drawn to the center of the action because you sense you'll be revitalized there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There is some merit on every side — just as there is some peril in every choice. You're willing to see other perspectives, and because of this, you are uniquely equipped to embrace life's new season.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your intuition features prominently, and you'll express yourself with subtlety and imagination, though perhaps in a journal or other private forum. It's better to work in secret for now than to risk getting demotivated by the wrong audience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Uncommon talent will get in the ring against common sense. Though uncommon talent has fancy footwork, common sense has a strong right hook that you'd be wise to bet on for the win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll dance beautifully with another, aware that relationships require space as much as they need connection. Without the space, it's not a relationship, it's a single entity. Without connection, it's two single entities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Like the heel of Achilles, or Samson's scissors, you've a small vulnerability with a disproportionately large impact on your strength. It is well within your right to protect yourself accordingly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're basically happy everywhere you go; it's the staying you resist. A place has to be lovely and comfortable for you to want to hang out there.

THE MAGIC OF THE EQUINOX

Nothing can be real without its reverse reality. The troughs and crests, the ice and sparks, the shivers and the breathless stillness all depend on one another for their very existence. The beauty of the equinox is the rarity of a perfect balance between opposites. “There is no sun without shadow, and it is essential to know the night.” — Albert Camus

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Known as the “World’s Most Beloved Tenor,” Andrea Bocelli has reached legendary career heights, including over 45 million records sold and numerous music-industry awards to his name. Though certainly harmonious, this baby born on the cusp of Virgo and Libra is solidly a Virgo with the sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto all in the hardworking sign. Moon in Capricorn shows relentless drive.



