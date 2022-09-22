• Chad Augustin, fire chief in Pasadena, Calif., noted that confined-space rescues present unique challenges, but firefighters prevailed in rescuing Cesar, a blind 13-year-old dog that fell into a 15-foot hole just 3 feet wide at a construction site.

• Maria Moreno, a Spanish senator, intoned, "So that natural disasters like those that have occurred, so that the episodes of mortality of fauna of the Mar Menor don't return ... ," as personhood was granted to what is perhaps Europe's largest saltwater lagoon at 994 square miles.

• Vanessa Pirotta, a wildlife scientist, hypothesized "there might be something environmental here" as 230 whales got stranded on Tasmania's coast, two years to the day after the largest mass-stranding in Australia's history in the same harbor, the entrance to which is called Hell's Gate.

• Brenna Sowder with the Maine Coalition for North Atlantic Right Whales said research establishes a link between fixed fishing gear and the entanglement of North Atlantic right whales, but the state and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge's upholding of lobster-fishing rules to protect the whales, which number fewer than 340.

• Emil Jones III, a Chicago state senator, was indicted on charges that he sought a $5,000 bribe and a job for an associate in exchange for opposing legislation to require a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems.

• Wendell Lachney of Belle Chasse, La., who admitted he was drunk when he crashed into a family's minivan, killing a 9-year-old, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the girl's mother imploring him, "Did you hear my screams that night, Wendell?"

• Marc Wilson, 23, a biracial man who says he was fending off a racially motivated attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup and killed a 17-year-old girl, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• Shawn Parcells of Kansas, a pathology assistant with no formal education who admitted to running an autopsy scheme, was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud, having generated $1.1 million from 350 clients.

• Margrethe II, 82, queen of Denmark for the past 50 years, was hit with a second bout of the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96.