Joyce Walker Wesley sworn in to Little Rock School Board

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 6:54 p.m.
In this screenshot from video, Joyce Walker Wesley is sworn in to the Little Rock School Board by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 as board member Leigh Ann Wilson looks on. Wesley has been appointed to fill the Zone 9 seat vacated by Jeff Wood, and she is unopposed for election Nov. 8 to the same seat. (Courtesy image)

The Little Rock School Board voted Thursday evening to appoint Joyce Walker Wesley to represent Zone 9 on the board.

Wesley fills the seat vacated by Jeff Wood, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the state Board of Education. Wesley is unopposed for election Nov. 8 to the Zone 9 seat, which encompasses a part of northwest Little Rock.

Wesley, 48, is a 21-year mental health therapist. She works at Little Rock Air Force Base and also has a private practice.

A graduate of Wynne High School, Wesley has a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master’s degree in the same field from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a former member of Little Rock’s Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

Wesley is married to Harold Wesley, a paraprofessional employee in the Bryant School District. She has a son who graduated from Hall High earlier this year.

