Little Rock Nine, Bill Clinton to mark 65th anniversary of desegregation crisis

Events to mark the 65th anniversary of the 1957 desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School will include Sunday appearances by members of the Little Rock Nine, former President Bill Clinton, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

According to a news release the city of Little Rock issued Wednesday, the program scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum will be open to only invited guests and credentialed media.

Also on Sunday, officials will hold a 3 p.m. public ceremony for the renaming of a section of South Park Street adjacent to the high school to "Little Rock Nine Way."

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the name change at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The public may access livestream coverage of both Sunday events on the city of Little Rock's Facebook and YouTube pages, according to the news release.

Additionally, the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will host special programs tied to the 65th anniversary through Saturday. Their theme will be "Silence is Not an Option."

More information ia available at https://bit.ly/3Sq4D4S.