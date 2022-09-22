Man barricaded in Little Rock residence; SWAT team on scene, police say

A man had barricaded himself in a residence at an apartment complex near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Thursday night, and the Little Rock Police Department tweeted that a SWAT team was on the scene.

Officers were called to 3401 Fair Park Blvd., about three-quarters of a mile east-northeast of the intersection of Asher and University avenues in Little Rock. One person was in the building and refusing to come out, the 9.55 p.m. tweet stated.

Police were asking people to avoid the area. No further information was given.

The dispatch log showed a report of a disturbance with a weapon in progress at that Fair Park Boulevard address around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, although it was not immediately clear if that was the same incident.

It was the second time this week in which SWAT officers responded to a barricaded suspect. On Monday, officers responded to 13 Templin Trail, about 3 miles north Fair Park Boulevard, where a person was arrested after a standoff that lasted for a few hours, according to a tweet from the Police Department.