Police beat: Man charged in child porn case; Gun, drugs found at warrant search; Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; 31 pounds of pot found at residence

Man charged in child porn case

Little Rock police on Tuesday morning arrested a man on a federal warrant who is charged with 200 child pornography counts, according to an arrest report.

Officers executed the federal warrant at 912 N. Poplar St. in North Little Rock around 8 a.m., arresting Joseph Diflavio, 55, who now faces 200 felony charges of distributing, producing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the report states.

Gun, drugs found at warrant search

A Little Rock woman faces multiple felony charges after police on Tuesday morning found drugs and a gun in a warrant search, according to an arrest report.

It was not clear from the report on what charge Stacy Anzalone, 45, was arrested, but after a warrant search found drugs and two guns, she was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and maintaining a drug premises, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia possession charge, all felonies.

Man arrested after traffic stop, chase

Little Rock police arrested a man who fled a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle while armed on Tuesday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers tried to pull over Wayne Corner, 41, of Mabelvale, around 6:15 p.m. because he was reportedly driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Corner reportedly fled in the vehicle, driving recklessly, before ditching it and running from police with a gun. He was eventually arrested near 90 Meadowcliff Drive.

Corner is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with three felony counts -- theft by receiving, possession of firearms by a certain person and fleeing -- plus traffic citations for reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

31 pounds of pot found at residence

Little Rock police Wednesday morning arrested a man on gun and drug charges after reportedly finding more than 30 pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms during a search, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 10 a.m. arrested Stanley Ponder, 42, of Little Rock, at a residence on Victoria Drive where they discovered at least four guns and about 31 pounds of marijuana.

Ponder faces four felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of marijuana, maintaining drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.