Man gets 30 years for rape of girl, 10

A Mabelvale man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a relative at various times from when she was age 7 until she was 10, according to a news release from the Saline County prosecuting attorney's office.

Sergio Sanchez Gonzales, 45, was found guilty by a Saline County jury on Monday. The jury later levied the 30-year sentence.

The victim, who is now 11, testified about the abuse that occurred when the two were alone in Sanchez Gonzales' home, saying that he would tell her not to tell anyone about it, according to the release.

Officials with the Saline County prosecuting attorney's office said the girl told one of her friends about it at school, and then that friend told a teacher. The teacher spoke to the victim, then called the Child Abuse Hotline and testified in court.