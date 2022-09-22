Maxfield, Reddies rolling on

Henderson State's Scott Maxfield was gracious after becoming the program's all-time winningest coach last week when his team knocked off the University of Arkansas at Monticello 37-27.

Yet, for the Texas native, not only is the credit for every one of his 120 victories with the Reddies spread out, there's also an underlying factor involved.

"Longevity is the key to that," said Maxfield, who's in his 17th season at Henderson State. "I've been very fortunate to be able to stay here. The administration has done a good job of supporting me, and I've had a lot of outstanding assistant coaches and players that have made this happen.

"It really wasn't what I did, it was the people that I surrounded myself that made that accomplishment possible."

Maxfield entered the season two wins behind the late Ralph "Sporty" Carpenter, but three overpowering victories by the Reddies to start Great American Conference play allowed him to surpass the Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer.

If Henderson State continues to do the things it's done thus far, Maxfield seems sure to add to that total extensively.

The Reddies (3-0, 3-0), who are ranked No. 24 in NCAA Division II and are winning by an average of 17 points, have trailed for just 3:06 all season, and that was in their first game against Southwestern Oklahoma State. Also, Henderson State's starting quarterback, Landon Ledbetter, was hurt late in that contest and hasn't played the past two weeks.

However, backup Andrew Edwards has more than held his own in relief. He threw for 310 yards and accounted for five touchdowns against the Boll Weevils, which earned him league offensive player of the week honors. Defensively, the Reddies have been just as stingy behind reigning GAC Defensive Player of the Week Shaq'ke Robinson.

"As a coach, you're never 100% satisfied, but we have gotten better every week," Maxfield said. "We've corrected some things that we didn't do very well early on, and I think we're getting better at some of the things we have done well. We've been fortunate enough to get ahead in some games, so we've been able to play a lot of people, which helps us develop more depth.

"I think that'll pay off down the road for us."

HARDING

No punts, no problems

It's not exactly shocking that Harding (3-0, 3-0) is undefeated after three weeks or that it's averaging nearly 352 yards rushing per game out of its Flexbone attack.

Still, the Bisons have done a few things over the past couple of weeks that's even left Coach Paul Simmons amazed.

Harding, ranked No. 7 in Division II, didn't punt or commit any turnovers in either of its past two games, resulting in decisive victories over Southeastern Oklahoma State (38-13) and Southern Arkansas (37-17).

"It's really crazy," Simmons said. "Last week, it was our first time, that we have on record, to have a game with not a single punt or turnover. And then now for it to happen two weeks in a row, that's really crazy.

"The offense has been really efficient and playing really well. They were 11 of 12 on third down, which is really, really good."

The Bisons have scored on 12 of their past 16 drives. Of the four non-scoring series, two resulted in game-ending kneel downs, one was a missed field goal and one was a turnover on downs.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Producing big

The University of Arkansas at Monticello may have suffered its first loss of the season last week at Henderson State, but the Boll Weevils did some good things, particularly Demilon Brown.

The quarterback threw for 320 yards with 2 touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards in a 37-27 loss. He accounted for all four touchdowns for UAM (2-1, 2-1), including three in the fourth quarter.

"UAM did some nice things there in that fourth quarter," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "Not taking anything away from them at all. [Southern Arkansas] has a kid at quarterback that's very athletic, like Brown, that can give us some problems when we play them this weekend."

Brown, a 6-2, 210-pound junior, is among the NCAA Division II leaders in several categories, including seventh in yards per carry (7.7), eighth in total offense (337.7 yards per game) and ninth in average yards rushing (120.7). He's also tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with five.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

In Harms' way

A rough start back didn't deter Riley Harms after Week 1. He simply went back to work, and it's showed.

The junior has completed 15 of his past 17 passes for 393 yards and 5 touchdowns over the past 2 games for Ouachita Baptist (3-0, 3-0), rankled No. 9 in Division II. This coming after he connected on just 2 of his 16 pass attempts for 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the opener at Oklahoma Baptist.

"He's a great leader, has great composure, and is always prepared for every game and every situation," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "For him, it starts with practice and preparation. He was out last year with an ACL, so he hadn't played a lot of football in the past two years. He's been trying to get back in the saddle, get rolling. ... it's been great for him.

"He does give us a chance to balance up our game."

Harms was 8 for 8 for 247 yards and 3 touchdown on Sept. 16 against Arkansas Tech.

ARKANSAS TECH

Tough sledding

Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said he didn't expect his team to stop Ouachita Baptist's ground attack last week, and they didn't. But he was hoping they could limit the Tigers in other areas if they were going to have a shot at winning.

The Wonder Boys had a hard time doing that as well.

After scoring a touchdown on its first possession, Arkansas Tech (1-2, 1-2) either punted or committed a turnover on its eight of its next nine possessions during a 63-14 loss.

OBU, on the other hand, had touchdowns the first eight times it had the ball and built a 56-point lead after three quarters.

There were some bright spots that came out of last week's game for the Wonder Boys, who'll look to bounce back Saturday against Arkansas-Monticello. Running back Devontae Dean, who spent more than three seasons with the Boll Weevils before transferring to Arkansas Tech, averaged 10 yards per carry and scored on a 22-yard run. Defensive back Tyrus Fort also had a game-high 10 tackles.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Failing to cash in

Southern Arkansas (1-2, 1-2) had a plan in place prior to its game with Harding a week ago, and for the most part, executed well.

The problem for the Muleriders was that scoring chances were limited against the run-heavy Bisons, and they weren't able to take advantage of all the shots they did have.

SAU had only seven series for the entire game, including just three in the second half. Harding's offensive scheme routinely eats up chunks of yardage on the field and time off the clock, which forces teams to make the most of their opportunities.

The Muleriders did score on three of their drives, but two others ended deep in Bisons' territory after turning the ball over on downs. SAU was stopped on the Harding 1 in the second quarter and the Bisons' 28 in the third.

O.B. Jones did continue his steady play after rushing for 83 yards, with a 72-yard touchdown run, and completing 10 of 15 passes for 91 yards for SAU.