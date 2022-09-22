



• Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his 20th anniversary as ABC's late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call 'quiet quitting,'" Kimmel quipped Tuesday. His show debuted in 2003, and the new deal means he'll remain into the 2025-'26 season -- giving him a generous window to make comedic hay out of politicians, who are favorite monologue targets, and the 2024 presidential election. Among network late-night hosts, Kimmel, CBS' Stephen Colbert and James Corden, and NBC's Seth Meyers regularly wade into political humor, with Kimmel increasing the focus during the Donald Trump years inside and outside the White House. Kimmel's decision contrasts with changes in late-night programming. Conan O'Brien wrapped his show in 2021, Corden announced that he's leaving "The Late Late Show" next year for other opportunities, and TBS said "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" was ending after seven seasons. Kimmel has also become a mainstay as an awards host -- including for the 2017 Oscars when he tried to smooth over the best-picture envelope mix-up that led presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to wrongly announce "La La Land" as the winner over "Moonlight." The three-time Emmys host had a misstep of his own at the Sept. 12 TV awards ceremony during the presentation of the comedy-series writing trophy to Quinta Brunson, creator-star of ABC's "Abbott Elementary." A pretend-drunk Kimmel had been dragged on stage by co-presenter Will Arnett, who announced Brunson's award, and Kimmel remained flat on his back during her acceptance speech. He was roasted online as thoughtless by some and cited as an example of white-male arrogance by others, and he offered an apology to Brunson two days later on his show. "The last thing I would ever want to do is upset you, because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that," he told her, with Brunson replying, "It's very kind of you to say that." Kimmel's show has been nominated for best variety-talk series 12 consecutive times.

• CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as its 2022 Artists of the Year. The network will air its annual TV special Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first-time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time. Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album "29: Written In Stone" and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Texas native Johnson brought the cowboy and rodeo back to country music with his hit "'Til You Can't." And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee's-inspired danceable earworm, "Fancy Like." Brown and Combs are among the top-selling artists in country music, packing arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released albums this year and will be touring overseas.





Kane Brown (from left), Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce will be honored at CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year on Oct. 14. (AP)





