New Orleans gets Universe pageant

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans will be the site of the 71st Miss Universe contest, bringing together nearly 90 women contestants from around the world in January, the Miss Universe Organization announced.

“The City of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture and the empowerment of women,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said this week.

She noted that former contestants and winners have gone on to become surgeons, diplomats, politicians and business leaders, and “they all champion social causes that are important to them.” The competition will be aired Jan. 14 at the city’s convention center. The live broadcast will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe — Bollywood actress Harnaaz Sandhu of India — crowning the winner.



