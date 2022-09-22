New Steelers’ QB takes aim at rival

CLEVELAND -- For the first time since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger isn't part of the Steelers-Browns rivalry, a matchup the Ohio-born-and-bred quarterback dominated for 18 seasons and will now watch with everyone else.

Tonight, Mitch Trubisky makes his debut in one of the NFL's fiercest feuds.

A second appearance isn't guaranteed.

Struggling to connect with Pittsburgh's receivers, Trubisky, chosen as the starter in training camp over rookie quarterback-in-waiting Kenny Pickens, may look to take some deep shots downfield when the Steelers (1-1) visit a Browns team still reeling from an epic collapse in their home opener on Sunday.

Trubisky is ranked 32nd in yards per attempt, one of several troubling stats for him after just two games and perhaps a reflection on the 28-year-old being more of a game manager than game changer.

Still, Trubisky, who grew up in Northeast Ohio but was never particularly keen on the Browns (1-1), is confident he'll soon begin hooking up with Pittsburgh's talented, but to this point underused, receivers.

"I've just got to get these playmakers the football," he said. "Whatever we're out there running, I've just got to get them the ball. It really comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive and putting ourselves in that position."

On the flip side, the Browns have been out of position.

Of the many unforgivable sins -- clock mismanagement, a missed extra point, not recovering an onside kick among them -- committed by Cleveland in the final 1:55 of its 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, letting wide receiver Corey Davis run uncovered to catch a 66-yard TD pass with 1:22 left, was at the top of the what-not-to-do list.

Either Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward or safety Grant Delpit blew their assignment, but neither was willing to put their name on a play that can't happen.

Making matters worse, the Browns did the same exact thing a week earlier at Carolina, giving up a couple of long passes, including a 75-yard TD to aid the Panthers' fourth-quarter rally.

"I'm not going to get into the responsibilities and those type of things because I just don't see that as productive," Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said this week when pressed about the gaffes. "The bottom line is that should never happen. We have to be able to defend the pass in those obvious passing situations."

The Browns insist they'll clean things up, but until they do, teams will look to exploit an obvious weakness.

It's Trubisky's turn to try.

Steelers at Browns

7:15 p.m. Central (Amazon Prime)

LINE Browns by 4 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 77-60-1; Steelers beat Browns 26-24, Jan. 3, 2022

LAST WEEK Steelers lost to Patriots 17-14; Browns lost to Jets 31-30

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;BROWNS (RK)

(26) 83.0;RUSH;200.5 (1)

(28) 172.0;PASS;179.5 (26)

(30) 255.0;YARDS;380.0 (9)

(19) 18.5;POINTS;28.0 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;BROWNS (RK)

(22) 128.5;RUSH;73.5 (4)

(30) 275.5;PASS;258.0 (25)

(T25) 404.0;YARDS;331.5 (15)

(12) 18.5;POINTS;27.5 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns O-line vs. Steelers D-line. Cleveland rushed for 401 yards in its first two games, and the Browns figure to lean on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in what is traditionally a low-scoring, grind-it-out game between the AFC North rivals.

The Cleveland Browns celebrate after running back Nick Chubb (24) scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens works through drills during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)



Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches his team play against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick warms up during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

