No joke: This is a quiz all about those Aggies

Texas A&M University was founded in 1876 as a public land grant and research school.

It claims three national championships in football and 18 conference championships in its 166-year history, the last coming in 1998 as part of the Big 12. The other 17 were in the old Southwest Conference and covered a span of 76 years.

The Aggies have played the Arkansas Razorbacks 67 times, so everyone should be a little familiar with them.

Here's a sports and general quiz about the Aggies. Anyone who gets them all right wins the right to brag to a stranger.

1. In 1975 the Aggies were undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the nation when they came to Little Rock to face the 8-2 Razorbacks, who were ranked No. 18. The win would put one of the teams in the Cotton Bowl. Who won and what was the score?

A. A&M won 20-10.

B. A&M won 21-14.

C. The teams tied 21-21.

D. Arkansas won 31-6 on ABC and went on to defeat Georgia in the Cotton Bowl 31-10.

2. Former basketball coach Shelby Metcalf once said it took how many times for something to happen at A&M before it became a tradition.

A. 1,000

B. 5,000

C. 3

D. 2022

3. Arizona Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray's father played quarterback for Texas A&M. He was one of the most recruited athletes in the nation in 1982. How did Aggies coach Jackie Sherrill arrive at Murray's for an in-home visit?

A. Helicopter

B. Harley Davidson

C. Parachute

D. Roller skates

4. How long has it been since the Aggies won a national championship in football?

A. 10 years

B. 21 years

C. 83 years

D. Jimbo Fisher was in kindergarten the last time the Aggies won it all.

5. The cheerleaders at A&M are called yell leaders. Why?

A. They think they are a men's only college and it's more manly than cheerleaders.

B. It began as a stunt to help get females to stay on campus. In janitorial outfit,s the men used hand gestures to signal the yells.

C. The janitorial outfits do not come in female sizes.

D. Cheering is against College Station law.

6. With an enrollment of 56,272. A&M is the second-largest university in the country. What is the largest?

A. Texas

B. Alabama

C. Ohio State

D. University of Central Florida

7. Jimbo Fisher was the first A&M head coach to do one of these things.

A. Wear short pants to church on Easter.

B. Be the first former assistant to beat Nick Saban.

C. Ride a zebra in a parade.

D. Ask for a reduction in his ridiculous salary.

8. A&M's campus covers 5,500 acres. Does that rank in the top 10?

A. Almost

B. No

C. Not even close compared to Berry College in Rome, Ga.

D. Yes

9. Before an exam, many A&M students put what on the base of the Sul Ross statue.

A. Cell phones

B. Hershey chocolate bars

C. Pens or pencils

D. Pennies

10. Who started the Aggies' motto of The 12th Man?

A. The 13th Man

B. R.C. Slocum

C. Dennis Franchione

D. Dana X Bible

11. As part of its agreement to leave the Big 12 and be part of the SEC, A&M was told:

A. It would never be investigated by the NCAA.

B. Arch rival Texas would never be invited to be part of the SEC.

C. It could take Dennis Franchione's name off the list of former coaches.

D. It would enjoy being in the SEC West.

12. Books have been written and movies made about which spring football occurrence.

A. 1955 Junction Boys

B. 1992 shoeless scrimmage

C. Taking on the basketball team in a round of golf.

D. Someone let the air out of all the footballs.

Answers: 1. D; 2. C; 3. A; 4. C; 5. B; 6. D; 7. B; 8. C; 9. D; 10. D; 11. A; 12. A.