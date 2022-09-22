Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Sergio Serrano, 37, of 708 N. 14th Place in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and kidnapping. Serrano was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Steven Slingsby, 52, of 17224 Posy Mountain Road in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with stalking. Slingsby was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Julie Epps, 45, of 3000 Blair Ave. in Fort Smith, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Epps was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.