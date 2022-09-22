BASEBALL

Royals fire top executive

The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore on Wednesday, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity. Royals owner John Sherman, who retained Moore after acquiring the club from David Glass in 2019, announced the move during a news conference at which Moore spoke briefly before quietly slipping out of the room. Sherman tried a mild shakeup to the front office last offseason, elevating Moore from general manager to president of baseball operations while giving J.J. Picollo the GM title. But the awkward splitting of jobs never worked out, and Sherman decided to move forward with Picollo handling all aspects of baseball operations.

Mets set HBP record

The New York Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha was plunked twice and Luis Guillorme once in Wednesday’s 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. New York has been hit one more time than the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. Mets Manager Buck Showalter has repeatedly complained about the amount of times his players have been hit. He signaled for the ball after Guillorme was struck on the left foot by Jake Cousins’ slider in the ninth. Asked what he planned to do with the ball, Showalter quipped, “it would be obscene to tell you” before adding: “I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do with it what they want to.”

Posey joins ownership group

Buster Posey was an MVP, rookie of the year, a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants. Now, less than a year after retiring, he’s got a new title: owner. The Giants announced Wednesday the 35-year-old former catcher has joined the ownership group. Posey, while not announcing the percentage, said he bought in with his own money. He’s also joining the six-person board of directors. While Posey said he won’t be “in the trenches” with ownership, he plans to be a “sounding board” for chairman Greg Johnson and the rest of the 31-person ownership group. Posey said he didn’t envision joining ownership until after the career .302 hitter ended his 12-year career in 2021.

FOOTBALL

Rams’ TE suspended

Los Angeles Rams reserve tight end Brycen Hopkins was suspended three games without pay Wednesday for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Hopkins will be eligible to return when the Rams (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. A fourth-round draft pick from Purdue in 2020, Hopkins has one reception for nine yards in 12 career regular-season games. He caught all four passes thrown his way for 47 yards in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February, stepping up after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his knee. The suspension of Hopkins leaves the Rams with one tight end currently on their active roster in seventh-year pro Tyler Higbee.

Tackle misses practice

Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan did not practice Wednesday as the Tennessee Titans went through a walk-through session. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said that veteran Dennis Daley was the plan at left tackle Monday night when Lewan was hurt on their first offensive play and carted to the locker room in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night. The Titans (0-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) on Sunday. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle) and reserve offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (triceps) also did not practice Wednesday.

UK players suing officer

Five of six Kentucky football players cleared by a grand jury last year on burglary charges have sued a Lexington police officer who directed the investigation of a March 2021 incident at an off-campus private party. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Vito Tisdale, Joel Williams and Andru Phillips allege in lawsuits that officer Cory Vinlove knew probable cause did not exist to charge them and “embarked on a journey” to frame them for a crime they didn’t commit. The suits filed in U.S. District Court also name officer Donnell Gordon, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government as defendants. Only Tisdale, who is injured, McClain and Phillips remain with the No. 8 Wildcats.

BASKETBALL

U.S. women win opener

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds in her debut for the United States, which beat Belgium 87-72 in its World Cup opener on Thursday in Sydney, Australia. Jewell Loyd also scored 14 points for the short-handed U.S. team, which was still missing Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. They were on their way to Australia after celebrating the franchise’s first WNBA championship with a parade on Tuesday. The trio is expected to be in Sydney on Friday. Connecticut Sun players Thomas and Brionna Jones arrived in Australia about 30 hours before tipoff. Thomas and Jones were two of six players on the roster who hadn’t played for the U.S. in either the World Cup or Olympics.

Surgery for Bulls’ guard

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season. The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14. Ball had surgery for a torn meniscus two weeks later. He experienced discomfort when he tried to ramp up activities. The Bulls had him rest for 10 days, hoping it would resolve the issue and allow him to return. But he felt pain again when he started preparing to play. Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

Former UCLA player dies

Jalen Hill, who played basketball at UCLA for three seasons until leaving last year for personal reasons, has died, according to his family and the university. He was 22. His family posted on Instagram Tuesday that Hill had died after going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were provided. Hill, a forward-center from Corona, Calif., averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting 40 of 77 career games for the Bruins during three seasons.