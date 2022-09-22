100 years ago

Sept. 22, 1922

WASHINGTON -- The Arkansas road situation has again become a subject of national attention when it became known today that President Harding has asked the Bureau of Public Roads for a summary of the original report made nearly two years ago by Engineer James of the Road Bureau following an extensive investigation of conditions in the state.

50 years ago

Sept. 22, 1972

WASHINGTON -- An omnibus bill containing provisions for Cache River wildlife mitigation, a bridge over Lake Norfork, and a new name for Beaver Dam was approved Thursday by the Senate Public Works Committee. The only feature of the bill likely to disappoint Arkansas officials is a requirement that local interests share the cost of obtaining easements on Cache Basin wetlands.

25 years ago

Sept. 22, 1997

• The Rev. Arzo Johnson Jr. didn't have to look far Sunday afternoon to point out the progress of race relations in Arkansas -- a sea of examples spread out in front of him. Johnson, an assistant pastor at Shepherdsfold Church in Little Rock, looked out over a standing-room-only crowd of about 13,000 Arkansans of various ages and races who were squeezed shoulder to shoulder on the grass in front of Little Rock's Riverfront Amphitheater. Some came in their Sunday best, some in shorts and sandals. All came to sweat, sing, turn cartwheels and play tag together during Sunday's Racial Reconciliation Rally. The rally was one of several events observing the 40th anniversary of the Central High School integration crisis. "I think this is a powerful statement," said Johnson, a 1979 graduate of Central High. With all the attention his alma mater is receiving, he said, it's important to realize that things are changing. "I believe that here in Little Rock, walls have come down. People do want change. I really believe that," he said. "And right here's a statement of that."

10 years ago

Sept. 22, 2012

• A team of 11 federal surveyors finished a highstakes, week-long final review of the State Hospital on Friday, checking compliance with hundreds of standards to determine whether the facility can maintain its ability to receive federal reimbursements for patient care. The team's findings stand to determine the future of the public psychiatric hospital and the reimbursements that make up millions of dollars of its annual budget. The hospital will continue to receive the funds under a conditional agreement until the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reviews its findings, said Amy Webb, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, which operates the facility. "We know we still have work left to do at the hospital," she said. "But the surveyors did offer us some positive comments as well." The federal agency will take about a month to determine whether the hospital has successfully remedied problems with patient treatment and conditions identified through patient complaints and previous visits by site reviewers, Webb said. If reviewers are satisfied, the State Hospital will maintain its status as a Medicare and Medicaid provider. If they are not, it will quit receiving the reimbursements.