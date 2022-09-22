PREP FOOTBALL: Friday’s matchups

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 0-3; Bentonville 2-1

COACHES Har-Ber -- Chris Wood; Bentonville -- Jody Grant.

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Hudson Brewer (Sr., 6-2, 190), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-10, 200), DE -- Lattimer Wilmoth (Sr., 6-0, 245), OL Jake Fotenopulos (Sr., 6-4, 230); DB Ashton Stewart (Jr., 5-8, 140); DB Blake Wittschen (Sr., 5-8, 145). Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145).

THE SCOOP Bentonville has a 12-4 series advantage between the two 7A-West Conference counterparts and has won the last five meetings, including a 41-21 decision last year. ... Har-Ber suffered its sixth straight loss -- the longest losing skid in school history -- with a 41-13 decision at Mustang, Okla., last week. ... Buchanan, who has split time at QB with sophomore Rhett Richardson, accounted for Har-Ber's two touchdowns last week against Mustang. He has thrown for almost 300 yards and is the Wildcats' leading rusher with 146 yards, 14 more than Carlton. ... Stewart is the Wildcats' leading tackler with 29, two more than Wittschen. ... Bentonville dominated the second half against Kansas City Rockhurst last week, outscoring the Hawklets 23-0 and outgaining them by a 287-32 margin. ... Ficklin, limited to 24 yards in the first half, finished with 142 yards and now has 454 yards and 9 TDs rushing. ... Nye has thrown for 716 yards and 8 TDs, with C.J. Brown back as his main target (11 catches, 268 yds., 4 TDs). ... The Tigers' defense forced only one turnover in their first two games but had three against Rockhurst.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 35, Springdale Har-Ber 17

-- Henry Apple

Bentonville West at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS West 2-1; Fayetteville 2-1

COACHES West -- Bryan Pratt; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick.

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165). Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 208), RB Jeremyah Harjo (Sr., 5-8, 185), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 190), WR Greyson Garrett (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL Tyler Labadie (Sr., 6-3, 210), DB Charles Williams (Sr., 5-9, 172)

THE SCOOP This will be the sixth meeting in seven years for the two 7A-West counterparts, with the 2020 game being canceled. ... West has a 3-2 series advantage, but Fayetteville claimed a 42-20 victory in last year's meeting. ... Dick was Pratt's offensive coordinator at West before taking the Fayetteville job in 2020. ... Casey has thrown for 575 yards and 3 TDs. ... Ty Herndon, filling in for Morgan at tailback, ran for 92 yards and a touchdown against LR Central. ... Brust is the Wolverines' leading receiver with 21 catches for 206 yards and a TD. ... West's defense held Central to just 70 yards total offense and forced four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble). ... Lindsey is just 79 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark in passing and has thrown for 9 TDs. ... Kaylon Morris is the Bulldogs' leading receiver with 25 catches for 481 yards, while Jaison DeLamar and Lach McKinney have caught 14 passes apiece. ... Harjo and Christian Setzer each surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark against Fort Smith Northside while having a combined 125 yards rushing in Fayetteville's first two games. ...

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 34, Bentonville West 27

-- Henry Apple

FS Southside at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS FS Southside 1-2; Rogers 3-0

COACHES FS Southside -- Kim Dameron; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS FS Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150), ATH Tye Cunningham (Sr., 6-0, 170), ATH Cam Cunningham (So., 5-9, 165), DB Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200).

THE SCOOP Southside enters the game off an open date after falling to Class 5A Wynne 72-44 in a wild offensive game the week before. ... Rogers was also idle last week after throttling Class 5A Farmington 52-39 the previous week. ... This is the 7A-West opener for both teams. ... The Mavericks held a two-score lead against Wynne late in the third quarter, but fell under an avalanche of turnovers and mistakes in the fourth. ... Rogers is hitting its stride under second-year coach Chad Harbison, who is 12-3. ... The Mounties have a ton of offensive weapons, led by junior QB Dane Williams, who shredded the Farmington defense going 16-of-22 for 262 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, and adding a rushing score. Williams is 47-of-65 for 787 yards and 11 TDs with 2 interceptions. ... RB Jacob Jenkins has 48 carries for 360 yards and 6 TDs. ... WR Mabry Verser leads the Mounties' receivers with 15 catches for 314 yards. ... QB George Herrell is 51-of-100 passing for 703 yards and 5 TDs with 3 interceptions. ... RB Isaac Gregory has 525 rushing yards on 66 carries and 7 TDs. ... Greyson York is the Mavericks' top receiver with 13 catches for 275 yards and 5 TDs. ... Last season Rogers claimed a 47-14 win over the Mavs.

OUR TAKE Rogers 41, FS Southside 24

--Chip Souza

Rogers Heritage at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 2-1; Springdale 0-3

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), RB Amere Dingle (Jr., 5-8, 173), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-8, 155), WR J.J. Lockett (Sr., 6-0, 160). Springdale -- ATH Ta'Jon Sparks (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL Tevin Tate (Sr., 6-5, 255), DE Kaden Spencer (Jr., 6-1, 240), QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-2, 180).

THE SCOOP Both teams enter Friday's 7A-West opener off bye weeks. Heritage lost its first game of the season to Little Rock Southwest 30-29 the previous week, and Springdale fell to Conway 51-14 at home. ... The Red'Dogs had to go deep into their bench at quarterback in the loss to Conway with sophomore Marcus Shepherd taking over. Starter Jack Pounders is expected to be back this week along with Cayden Aaserude. ... The Bulldogs will need to establish a run game, which has been a struggle thus far. Ta'Jon Sparks is Springdale's top rusher with just 75 yards on 14 carries. ... Springdale WR Chris Cortez is one of the top wideouts in the 7A-West. He leads the team in receiving with 10 catches for 289 yards and 3 TDs. ... Heritage will have to bounce back from its tough loss to LR Southside. ... QB Carter Hensley is 30-of-60 passing for460 yards and 2 TDs, both to WR Tillman McNair, who has 8 catches for 161 yards. ... Move-in RB Amere Dingle has been a huge addition to the War Eagles, and leads the team with 377 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns through three games.

OUR TAKE Heritage 28, Springdale 27

-- Chip Souza

Farmington at Harrison

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Farmington 2-1; Harrison 2-1

COACHES Farmington -- J.R. Eldridge. Harrison -- Chris Keylon

KEY PLAYERS Farmington -- LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 6-1, 5-10, 210), DL David Stettmeir (Sr., 6-1, 265), QB Cameron Vanzant (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175). Harrison -- RB Beck Jones (Sr., 5-10, 210), WR Talon Stephens (Sr. 5-8, 155), Taylor Baker (Sr., 6-3, 310), LB Tristan Thompson (Sr., 5-9, 190), QB Mason Ketterman (Jr., 6-0, 195).

THE SCOOP Farmington and Harrison open 5A-West Conference play after losing their final non-conference games two weeks ago. ..... Batesville rallied from a 17-6 deficit to beat Harrison 25-24 in overtime after an 8-yard touchdown run by Holden Hutchins and a 2-point conversion that decided the game. .... Friday's game is a rematch from last season when Farmington defeated the Goblins 36-35. .... Farmington beat Greenbrier and Springdale before stumbling 52-39 at Rogers two weeks ago. The Cardinals hurt themselves with 19 penalties and turnovers, including three interceptions in the second half. .... Farmington was picked to finish second and Harrison third behind Shiloh Christian in a preseason poll of the league coaches.

OUR TAKE Farmington 35, Harrison 28

-- Rick Fires

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Prairie Grove 2-1; Pea Ridge 2-1

COACHES Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier; Pea Ridge -- Brey Cook

KEY PLAYERS Prairie Grove -- OL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-3, 275), RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-8, 175), QB Camden Patterson (Sr., 6-0, 150), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295). Pea Ridge -- RB Seth Foster (Jr., 5-8, 160), QB Gavin Dixon (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Kaiden Rains (Jr., 6-1, 160), WR Evan Anderson (Sr., 6-2, 180), DL Isaac Whitehill (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Mason Harding (Sr., 6-2, 280).

THE SCOOP Prairie Grove makes its 5A-West Conference debut after being bumped up in classification this season. ... Prairie Grove allowed 463 yards in total offense while losing 41-21 to Tulsa Metro Christian last week. The Tigers' usual stout running game produced only 114 yards on 37 attempts. ..... Ethan Miller and Coner Whetsell combined for 268 yards the previous week in a 45-8 win over Huntsville. .... Gentry blasted Pea Ridge 59-28 last week with senior quarterback Chris Bell accounting for eight touchdowns with 5 passing and 3 rushing against the Blackhawks ... Seth Foster, a junior, ran for four touchdowns when Pea Ridge beat Huntsville 35-6 on Sept. 9.

OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 34, Pea Ridge 21

-- Rick Fires

FS Northside at Bryant

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside, 1-2; Bryant, 2-0

COACHES Northside – Felix Curry; Bryant – Buck James

KEY PLAYERS Northside – LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), CB R.J. Lester (SR., 6-3, 180), WR DeMari Smith (Sr., 5-11, 160), K Cesar Perez (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL Erik Barrientos (Sr., 6-3, 275), LB Sebastian Garcia (Sr., 6-0, 225), DB KyVeon Perkins (Sr., 5-10, 165). Bryant – RB Chris Gannaway (Sr., 5-10, 180), RB James Martin (Jr., 5-10, 180), WR Mytorian Singleton (Jr., 5-11, 180), DB Malachi Graham (Sr., 5-11, 190), LB Will Cornelius (Sr., 5-10, 185).

THE SCOOP Bryant has won the last four championships in the state's largest classification. ... The Hornets have won 43 straight games against in-state opponents, 21 straight 7A-Central games and 25 straight at home. ... Bryant defeated Northside twice last year, 35-17, at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in conference play and then 42-10 at Bryant in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. ... Buck James played his prep football at Jefferson Prep, winning the 1981 state championship, winning two state titles while coaching Camden Fairview and now four state championships at Bryant. ... James is 200-52 in 21 years overall as a head coach. ... Northside went 1-2 in nonconference play. ... Northside's offense was the epitome of balance in its three nonconference games, rushing for 740 yards and passing for 740 yards.

OUR TAKE Bryant 30, Northside 17

-- Leland Barclay

Van Buren at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Van Buren, 1-2, 1-0 6A-West; Greenwood 3-1, 2-0.

COACHES Van Buren – Moe Henry; Greenwood – Chris Young

KEY PLAYERS Van Buren – WR Malachi Henry (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR Andrew Hammond (Sr., 6-0, 160), LB Grant King (Sr., 5-10, 205), OL Colton Reather (Sr., 5-11, 240). Greenwood -- QB Hunter Houston (Sr., 6-1, 205), DL Tanner McKusker (Sr., 6-0, 230), LB Evan Williams (Sr., 6-1, 210), SB Brett Wood (5-7, 150), DB Storm Scherrey (Sr., 6-0, 189).

THE SCOOP Van Buren won its 6A-West opener last week at home over Greenbrier, 40-14. ... Greenwood has defeated Mountain Home and Siloam Springs by a combined 110-7 in conference play the last two weeks. ... In a 61-7 win at Siloam Springs on Friday, Greenwood led 34-0 after a quarter and had 261 yards on 26 plays in the first quarter with Hunter Houston completing 13-of-16 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns in the first 10 minutes. ... Van Buren used three players at different times at quarterback with sophomore Elijah Johnson starting, junior Bryce Perkins taking a lot of the snaps and then Trenton Cooley at the position in the Wildcat formation to help the offense gain 428 yards and score six touchdowns. ... Senior receiver Malachi Henry caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown to tie him with Drew White for the most receiving touchdowns in school history at 24.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 40, Van Buren 20

-- Leland Barclay