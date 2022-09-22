Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico -- More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday -- three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory -- sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.

Sweat rolled down the faces of people in a long line of cars in the northern mountain town of Caguas, where the government had set up a water truck, one of at least 18 so-called "oases" set up across the island.

The setback was maddening for many across an island once again left without basic services after a storm.

"We thought we had a bad experience with Maria, but this was worse," said Gerardo Rodriguez in the southern coastal town of Salinas, referring to the 2017 hurricane that caused nearly 3,000 deaths and demolished the U.S. territory's power grid.

Fiona dumped roughly 2 feet of rain on parts of Puerto Rico before blasting across the eastern Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Swelled to Category 4 force, the storm was on a track to pass close by Bermuda late Thursday or Friday and then hit easternmost Canada by late Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm played havoc with Puerto Rico's electrical grid, which had been patched but never fully rebuilt after Maria caused a blackout that lasted 11 months in some places.

As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 70% of Puerto Rican customers lacked electricity, according to government figures.

In Caguas, the air conditioning of Emayra Veguilla's car wasn't working, so the 34-year-old bus driver propped up a small fan in the passenger seat. Earlier that day, she had blasted the song "Hijos del Canaveral," ("Sons of the Sugarcane Field"), written by Puerto Rican hip-hop star Rene Perez as an ode to Puerto Rico and its people's bravery.

"I needed a shot of patriotism," she said. "I needed strength to do this once again."

Veguilla had waited in line on Tuesday, only to be told the water had run out and that another truck would not be available until the next day.

Some people ahead of Veguilla gave up and drove away, with tensions running high the longer people waited.

"Move!" yelled one driver, fearful of people trying to cut in.

Some who saw the line opted instead to drive to a nearby road where fresh water trickled down the mountainside via a bamboo pipe that someone had installed.

Greg Reyes, a 24-year-old English teacher, stood in line in muddy flip-flops to collect water for himself, his girlfriend and their cat. He'd brought a large bag holding all the empty containers he could find in their house, including more than a dozen small water bottles.

Reyes said he and his partner had been buying water since Fiona hit, but couldn't afford to do so any longer.

Standing behind him was 67-year-old retiree William Rodríguez, surrounded by three large buckets and four 1-gallon containers. He had been living in Massachusetts and decided to return to Puerto Rico about six months ago.

"But I think I'm leaving again," he said as he shook his head.

People in the line grumbled about the slow pace of recovery and accused the government of not helping them.

"This hasn't been easy," said Juan Santos, a 70-year-old retiree who held the hand of his 5-year-old grandson. "We are suffering."

None of those in line had power, either, and many wondered if it would take as long to restore as it did with Hurricane Maria.

Power company officials initially said it would take a few days for electricity to be restored, but then appeared to backtrack Tuesday night, saying they faced numerous obstacles.

"Hurricane Fiona has severely impacted electrical infrastructure and generation facilities throughout the island. We want to make it very clear that efforts to restore and re-energize continue and are being affected by severe flooding, impassable roads, downed trees, deteriorating equipment, and downed lines," said Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution.

The Hurricane Center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph late Wednesday afternoon. It was centered about 615 miles southwest of Bermuda, heading north at 9 mph.

Information for this article was contributed by Maricarmen Rivera Sanchez and Alejandro Granadillo of The Associated Press.

Two women walk through stagnant water in their homes caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood in Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)



Locals clear mud brought by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)



Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)



Residents work to recover belongings from flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)



Neighbors work to recover their belongings after the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)



A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore through her home in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)



Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)



Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

