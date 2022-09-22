Pup Crawl takes over downtown Rogers on Sept. 24

Best Friends Pup Crawl

What: Bring your pooch for the first-ever Best Friends Animal Society Pup Crawl to benefit Best Friends Pet Resource Center, an innovative, fully reimagined shelter opening in Bentonville in early 2023. Get swag, visit local bars and businesses, drink with friends and pet all the dogs.

When: 3-7 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: At participating businesses in downtown Rogers, including Woof & Wander, Dandy Roll, The Urban Tub, Brick Lane Books, Threads 314, Nola's Pantry, The Shire Gastropub and more

Cost: $20 for one dog/one person

Information: bestfriends.org/nwa

Bonus: Pup crawlers will receive a stamp from participating bars and can redeem a stamped paws-port for 10% off a total purchase from any participating business. Paws-ports will be available for pickup at the Best Friends Animal Society tent any time during the event.