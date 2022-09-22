Queen’s admirer in Hong Kong called seditionist

HONG KONG — A man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the British Consulate in Hong Kong was arrested on an allegation of sedition.

Police said the 43-year-old man was detained late Monday near the consulate, where dozens of people had gathered to remember the late monarch. Elizabeth was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

Local media reports said the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica including “Glory to Hong Kong,” the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019. Video shared on social media showed the crowd singing along as the man played.

Police said Tuesday the man was arrested for investigation on suspicion of “committing an act with seditious intent.” They did not provide further details.