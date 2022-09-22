Speaking of the border …

Since the topic today is the southern border, we return to these numbers about fentanyl that we keep getting from the DEA. Mexican cartels are smuggling fake pills across the border into the United States, many of them laced with lethal amounts of fentanyl. One has to wonder what kind of business model shows it profitable to kill your customers.

In the last few weeks, we've been told that more than 107,000 people died of overdoses in the United States last year, and the Drug Enforcement Administration thinks two-thirds of them died of fentanyl poisoning. Many of these victims might not have known they were getting fentanyl. Many of them might have never heard the word fentanyl.

It got us looking at other numbers . . . .

In 2020, the latest numbers we could find, 45,222 people died from gun wounds in the United States. That according to the CDC and Pew Research. That year, more than 24,000 people died from suicides from guns, another 19,300-plus were murders, then there were unintentional homicides, law enforcement shootings and "undetermined circumstances."

Also according to the CDC, more than 40,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2020.

If those numbers are all correct, more people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021 than were shot, or killed in wrecks, in 2020.

Combined.

We wonder: Where is the outrage?