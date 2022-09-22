Sportsboard

Tuesday, Sept. 20

College volleyball

UAM def. Arkansas Tech 24-26, 25-17, 11-25, 26-24, 15-8

UAM (7-8, 3-1 Great American): Jasmine Welton 14 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Mia Smalls 41 assists; Stasha Adams 17 digs

Arkansas Tech (3-12, 1-3 Great American): Heather Thomas 10 kills; Brianna Merkel 19 assists; Megan Solberg 19 digs

Thursday, Sept. 22

College volleyball

Harding at UAM, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Prep football

Rison at Dollarway, 7 p.m.; Robinson at Watson Chapel, 7 p.m.; Mills at White Hall, 7 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Maumelle, 7 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

College football

Arkansas Tech at UAM, 6 p.m.; UAPB at Alcorn State, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

College volleyball

UAPB at Southern, 3 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Jackson State, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

College volleyball

UAPB at Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

College volleyball

Miss. University for Women at UAM, 4 p.m.

Lane College at UAM, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

College volleyball

UAM at SW Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

College volleyball

UAM at NW Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

Prep football

Beebe at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.; Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove, 7 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Morrilton, 7 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

College football

UAM at SW Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Southern, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

College volleyball

Texas Southern at UAPB, 5 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Texas Southern at UAPB, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

College volleyball

Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.