Sportsboard

Tuesday, Sept. 20
College volleyball
UAM def. Arkansas Tech 24-26, 25-17, 11-25, 26-24, 15-8
UAM (7-8, 3-1 Great American): Jasmine Welton 14 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Mia Smalls 41 assists; Stasha Adams 17 digs
Arkansas Tech (3-12, 1-3 Great American): Heather Thomas 10 kills; Brianna Merkel 19 assists; Megan Solberg 19 digs
Thursday, Sept. 22
College volleyball
Harding at UAM, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Prep football
Rison at Dollarway, 7 p.m.; Robinson at Watson Chapel, 7 p.m.; Mills at White Hall, 7 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Maumelle, 7 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
UAPB at Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
College football
Arkansas Tech at UAM, 6 p.m.; UAPB at Alcorn State, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
College volleyball
UAPB at Southern, 3 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
UAPB at Jackson State, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
College volleyball
UAPB at Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
College volleyball
Miss. University for Women at UAM, 4 p.m.
Lane College at UAM, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
College volleyball
UAM at SW Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
College volleyball
UAM at NW Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.
Prep football
Beebe at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.; Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove, 7 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Morrilton, 7 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
College football
UAM at SW Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Southern, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
College volleyball
Texas Southern at UAPB, 5 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Texas Southern at UAPB, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
College volleyball
Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.