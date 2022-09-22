TENNIS

Arkansas' Keller advances

University of Arkansas junior Kelly Keller won her third consecutive match Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit.

Keller faced fellow Razorback Carolina Gomez-Alonso on Wednesday, winning the match 6-1, 7-6. She advanced to play Germany's Jantje Tilbuerger at 10 a.m. Central today.

Junior Indianna Spink fell 6-3, 6-0 to Oklahoma State's Ayumi Miyamoto after winning two consecutive matches in the qualifying round to get to the main draw.

GOLF

HSU sweeps weekly GAC honors

Senior Gracen Blount and junior Nathan Cossement of Henderson State University were named the Great American Conference's golfers of the week Wednesday.

Blount led the Reddies to a team title at the Dallas Baptist Women's Classic, where she posted a score of 5-under-par to finish in a tie for sixth place individually. Her best round came on Monday, when she fired a 4-under 68 in a round that included three birdies and an eagle.

Cossement led the Henderson State men's team to a 19-shot victory at the season-opening NSU Golf Classic. He finished third individually, finishing with a 6-under 207. His final two rounds included 11 birdies.

MOTOR SPORTS

Race for Hope set for Batesville

Many of the nation's top IMCA modified drivers are expected at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove starting tonight for the sixth annual Race for Hope 71.

Tonight, Friday night and Saturday night, there will be a complete event for the modifieds, each finishing with a feature race paying $4,000 to win and $400 to start.

Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Grandstand admission each night is $20 for adults and $5 for youth aged 13-15. Children 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services