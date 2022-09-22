Super Quiz: Africa

1. Africa is separated from Europe by this sea.

2. This is the largest hot desert in the world.

3. What is Africa's largest country?

4. This peninsula east of the Suez Canal is often considered part of Africa.

5. Addis Ababa is the capital and largest city in this country.

6. This large African island is in the Indian Ocean.

7. In which country is the most northerly point of Africa?

8. What is the smallest nation on the mainland?

9. What country is the largest based on population?

ANSWERS

1. The Mediterranean Sea

2. The Sahara Desert

3. Algeria

4. Sinai Peninsula

5. Ethiopia

6. Madagascar

7. Tunisia

8. The Gambia

9. Nigeria