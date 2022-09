This week’s professional golf tournaments

THIS WEEK'S PROFESSIONAL EVENTS

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Presidents Cup

SITE Charlotte, N.C.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Quail Hollow Club (Par 71, 7,047 yards)

DEFENDING CHAMPION United States

SERIES United States leads 11-1-1

LAST TIME The United States team rallied in Sunday singles to win at Royal Melbourne 16-14, with Tiger Woods as a playing captain.

CAPTAINS Davis Love III (United States), Trevor Immelman (International)

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today noon-5 p.m., Friday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 6-7 a.m.; NBC, Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT NW Arkansas Championship

SITE Rogers

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Pinnacle CC (Par 71, 6,438 yards)

PURSE $2.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $345,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nasa Hataoka

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Brooke Matthews, Alana Uriell

TV Golf Channel, Friday 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. (tape delayed), Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT French Open

SITE Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Le Golf National (Par 71, 7,247 yards)

PURSE 3 million euros ($2,951,730)

WINNER'S SHARE 500,000 euros ($491,955)

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nicolas Colsaerts

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 6:30-11 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Pure Insurance Championship

SITE Pebble Beach, Calif.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Pebble Beach GL (Par 72, 6,864 yards) and Spyglass Hill GC (Par 72, 7,035 yards)

PURSE $2.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $330,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION K.J. Choi

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 9-11 p.m. (tape delay), Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.