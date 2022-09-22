Top sophomore LB will attend first college game at Arkansas

DALLAS — Sophomore linebacker Parker Meese made his first college visit to Arkansas, and now he will attend his first college game in Fayetteville, too.

He plans to visit the Razorbacks for the Alabama game on Oct. 1.

“Oh man, I’m so excited. I can’t wait,” Meese said. “We don’t have a game next week, so we’re be able to go up on a Friday.”

Meese, 6-2, 218 pounds, of Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Boston College and other schools.

Meese and his parents visited Arkansas on June 24 and he is looking forward to seeing more of the campus. After the June trip to Arkansas, Meese visited Maryland and Penn State.

"They were good as well,” Meese said. “I really liked them as well. All the colleges I’ve visited so far have been great.”

He was named to the 2022 Preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Football team in August. The three college trips have given him a better idea of the recruiting process.

“It’s good to know what I need to be looking for and how the coaches are,” Meese said. “How they run their defense, especially because that’s going to be a big part for me hopefully when I go to the next level.”

He enjoyed his time with Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer during his June visit.

“Great guy. The dude is amazing,” Meese said. “He’s funny. I got to know him real well. Easy to talk to. Great coach to get to know.”

Meese’s parents are proud of his journey.

“It dang near brings them to tears,” he said. “It’s an amazing experience for them and they’ve been so supportive of me and they’ve been helping me out a lot through the process.”



