Troopers: Jacksonville man dies in dirt bike crash on I-440

A Jacksonville man was killed after his dirt bike crashed into a ditch on Sunday in North Little Rock, troopers said.

A preliminary report from Arkansas State Police states 36-year-old Marcus Williams was traveling south on Interstate 440 around 6 p.m. when his motor vehicle hit the east roadside barrier. It overturned over the bridge, then hit the west roadside ditch, the report states.

Williams died at the scene, police said.

They also said the weather was sunny and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.