Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Jacksonville man dies in dirt bike crash on I-440

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 10:36 a.m.
File photo

A Jacksonville man was killed after his dirt bike crashed into a ditch on Sunday in North Little Rock, troopers said.

A preliminary report from Arkansas State Police states 36-year-old Marcus Williams was traveling south on Interstate 440 around 6 p.m. when his motor vehicle hit the east roadside barrier. It overturned over the bridge, then hit the west roadside ditch, the report states.

Williams died at the scene, police said.

They also said the weather was sunny and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT