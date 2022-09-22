UAM sets Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host Homecoming Week from Oct. 3-8. Homecoming highlights include:

Oct. 3

Mean Green Takeover -- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The takeover, hosted by Student Activities, will be held at the Gibson University Center. Recognized Student Organizations will kick off Homecoming week by painting the University Center windows with school spirit. The windows will remain painted through the football game on Oct. 8, according to a news release. Details: Student Activities, (870) 460-1396.

Oct. 4

Tea at the Trotter House -- 2-4 p.m.

Tea at the UAM Trotter House, hosted by UAM Alumni Association, will be held at the UAM Trotter House Bed & Breakfast. This free event welcomes all alumni, employees, community members and other friends of the university. Join them for light refreshments and greet UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss, the UAM Spirit Squads and the 2022; Homecoming Court nominees. RSVPs are not required but helpful, according to the release. Details: UAM Trotter House, (870) 460-1428.

Oct. 5

UAM Taylor House Ribbon Cutting -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UAM Taylor House Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will be held at the Taylor House at Tillar. "UAM's most recently acquired historic property is the former home of the Taylor family, which once was part of the Hollywood Plantation. Over a five-year span, the ANCRC (Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council) has provided UAM with grant funds totaling $2,282,500 for the property to be restored to its original grandeur. The Taylor House is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Members of the UAM History faculty have been a part of the restoration process and will be available to discuss the building's unique architectural significance," according to the release. Details: Jaime Macklin, (870) 460-1228.

Oct. 6

UAM Sports Hall of Fame Banquet -- 6 p.m.

The banquet will be held at the Gibson University Center, Green Room. "Please join us as we induct the UAM Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Becca Tipton Greenwood, Derylton Hill, Ricky Owens and Sarah Hayslip Santo, and this year's UAM Spirit Award: Jeremy Woodall. Tickets are $25 per person and space is limited. Jim Brewer will continue to sign books at the conclusion of the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet," according to the release. For tickets or details, contact the Department of Athletics at (870) 460-1058.

Oct. 7

A&M/UAM Alumni and Friends Lawn Party -- 5:30 p.m.

The party will be held at the tent at the Chancellor's Residence. "Please join us for food, fun and music as we honor Dr. Peggy Doss and alumni award recipients for 2022: Micah Beard, Dr. Rickey Booker Jr., Dr. Ana M. Hunt, Brad Koen, Fredrick W. Lilly II, George "Bubba" Miles Jr., R. Mark Owen and Wayne Owen. Attendance is free; however, to assist with planning and preparations, please RSVP by Sept. 28 to the Office of Alumni Affairs at 870-460-1028," according to the release.

OCT. 8

African-American Alumni Reunion Breakfast -- 8:30 a.m.

The A&M/UAM African-American Alumni Reunion Breakfast will be held at the Gibson University Center, Green Room. Alumni and friends are invited to attend this traditional celebration to reminisce with A&M/UAM African-American alumni. Tickets are $25 per person. Details: Classie Jones Green at (870) 556-0527.

Weevil Walk of Champions and Homecoming Court Parade -- 11:30 a.m. The event will be held at Tailgate Row adjacent to Weevil Pond. "Everyone is invited to line the street and cheer on the Weevils as they arrive for the game. The parade includes performances by the UAM Marching Band and UAM Cheer. The ladies of the 2022 Homecoming Court will each represent their individual student organizations during the Homecoming Parade," according to the release.

Homecoming football game -- UAM Boll Weevils vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rangers -- 2 p.m.

The game will be held at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. "Come support the Fighting Boll Weevils as they take on the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers," the release said.

Details: https://www.uamont.edu/alumni/events/Homecoming2022Schedule-FINAL.pdf or UAM Alumni Affairs, alumni@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1127.