UAPB appoints Xie to lead department

Lin Xie has been named the acting chair of the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

She will be responsible for the management of the department while Rebecca Lochmann, department chair, conducts a year-long research sabbatical with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. Lochmann will serve at the H.K. Dupree Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center.

Lochmann became interim aquaculture and fisheries department chair in 2015 and was promoted to full chair in 2019, according to a news release.

As acting chair, Xie will be responsible for overseeing all teaching and academic aspects of the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries, including curriculum reviews and updates, scheduling courses, assigning instructors each semester, and reviewing and approving all documents requiring chair approval, according to the release.

She will also convene regular departmental meetings to conduct business and work with other administrators in the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences regarding academic concerns for the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

Xie joined UAPB as an assistant professor of aquaculture and fisheries in 2009 and became an associate professor in 2016. She teaches courses in statistics, data analysis and experimental design. She also serves as coordinator for UAPB’s graduate programs in aquaculture/fisheries, according to the release.

Xie holds a doctoral degree in statistics from Kansas State University, graduate degrees in statistics and food science from the University of Arkansas, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Qingdao Institute of Chemical Technology.

Prior to joining UAPB, she served as a teaching assistant and research assistant at Kansas State. At the UA, she worked as a research assistant in the food science department and in the university’s agricultural statistics laboratory.