Beaver Lake, 1964: The Forest Park subdivision developers mailed out postcards, this one to Kansas City, Mo. The offer: "A $500 Lot for $50 is yours. Both Husband and Wife, if married, must inspect this lot within 15 days from our recorded mailing date and accept or reject this offer at the time of inspection." We wonder at the value of those $50 lots almost 60 years later.

