The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF SEPT. 22, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-22-5. Randy Myers v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to supplement brief denied.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-22-39. Matthew Ryan Elliott v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-21-607. Mark Robinson v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur without opinion.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-22-209. Trevarius Green v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-21-598. Justin Wilson v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CR-21-601. Shawn Trevell Rainer v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed; motion to amend brief with exhibits denied. Womack, J., concurs without opinion.

CV-22-439. Jody Harris v. Crawford County Board of Election Commissioners; Bill Coleman, in His Official Capacity as Chairman; Mike Moxley, in His Official Capacity as Commissioner; Memory Boucher, in Her Official Capacity as Commissioner; and Chad Puryear, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Mandate to issue immediately. Special Justice Wendy Scholtens Wood joins. Wood and Womack, JJ., dissent. Webb, J., not participating.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-21-610. Stanley Norton Mahmoud v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.