Church News

• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 36th anniversary of its pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sunday. Melva Shelby, a minister of Pleasant View, will be the featured speaker. The theme is "Man of Honor" (1 Thessalonians 5:12-13; Message Translation.)

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community.

• FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry will distribute merchandise including small kitchen appliances, household goods, and healthcare products. The gifts will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to a news release.

• OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate its annual Women's Day Service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church at Conway. The choir will be under the direction of Donna Huskey of Old St. James. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 3, and Oct. 6. The Rev. David Smith is pastor of Old St. James.

• WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

• NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

• ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers. On Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will recognize residents who died from covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. On Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and area front-line workers who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

