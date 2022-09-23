Clicking the link key for picking bad games

A few good games this weekend in the SEC, but some bad ones, too.

The bad games are why ESPN is pushing for a nine-conference game schedule when the SEC adds Texas and Oklahoma. It is why they created ESPN-Plus, which is incredibly hard to use if you want to watch games on your TV.

Last weekend, yours truly got the message three times that there was a connection and every time it went to a link to watch and every time that sent me to a link to subscribe, which I'd already done.

I'm going the wrong way on my picks. First weekend, I missed one, second weekend two and third weekend three, so I was 10-3 last weekend and 33-6 for the season.

Here's this week's picks.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

It may come down to an air raid because the Aggies will sell out to stop the Razorbacks' running attack, which is No. 2 in the SEC. Which team's quarterback can pass his team up and down the field? Jimbo Fisher is well aware of what KJ Jefferson can do and what the Razorback defense has struggled with, which is pass defense. The Aggies need this, but the Razorbacks want it. Arkansas 24-17

Arkansas State at Old Dominion

Both teams are 1-2, but the Red Wolves have had the tougher schedule. They kicked four field goals against Ohio State and all things considered looked to have Memphis beat last week. Arkansas State 31-17

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Nick Saban is still seething about the 15 penalties against Texas, but his starters aren't likely to see much action in the second half. Alabama 49-10

Missouri at Auburn

Neither team has been impressive so far. The loser may be headed to the cellar in their division and definitely will have an uphill battle trying to get bowl eligible. Mizzou isn't Penn State. Auburn 21-17

Florida at Tennessee

The Vols are favored by 10 1/2 points for a reason. Florida is last in the SEC in passing and Tennessee is No. 4 in the league at stopping the run. The Gators are improved but apparently so are Vols. Tennessee 35-21

Kent State at Georgia

The Golden Flashes' lone win was against the Long Island Sharks, who are winless and have been outscored 138-31. This one is expected to be so one-sided there is no betting line. The Bulldogs play a lot of people and score a lot of points. It is on the SEC Network-Plus, so good luck to the fans who stay home. Georgia 63-0

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

This one might be a little better than the one right above, but not much. What Mark Stoops has accomplished is a miracle. The Wildcats were a football team the fans would go watch so they could talk about the upcoming basketball season. Kentucky 49-10

New Mexico at LSU

The Lobos are Tiger bait from start to finish. The Tigers need this one for more practice before they have to play good teams. LSU 49-14

Tulsa at Ole Miss

Yes, Lane Kiffin is still the head coach so this is an almost shocking statistic: The Rebels lead the SEC in rushing, averaging 271 yards per game, and are 10th in the league in passing, averaging 225 yards per game. Ole Miss 31-14

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs need this after collapsing in the fourth quarter at LSU last Saturday. Mississippi State 49-17

UNC-Charlotte at South Carolina

The 49ers' only win was against Georgia State, 42-41. Their losses were to Florida Atlantic, William and Mary and Maryland. The Gamecocks' only win was 35-14 over Georgia State, but they have had a tough road, losing at No. 10 Arkansas and to No. 1 Georgia. South Carolina 38-7