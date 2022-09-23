Panel cancels meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's telephone conference call meeting has been cancelled for Sept. 27. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

UAPB childcare issues meal policy

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Child Development Center, 1200 N. University Drive, on Wednesday announced its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Program.

Meals will be available free or at a reduced charge for enrolled persons at the center.

In accordance with federal law and the USDA policy, this institution won't discriminate, according to a news release.

To file a complaint of discrimination write to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication should contact USDA's TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice or TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Local earns degree at Baylor

Tenesha LaShon Hill of Pine Bluff received a Master of Social Work degree from Baylor University at Waco, Texas, Aug. 13.

Hill was among more than 730 Baylor graduates who obtained their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies, according to a news release.

ASU names summer honors lists

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro named students to its Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for summer 2022, including area residents.

The Chancellor's List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0.

The Dean's List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas recipients include:

DeWitt: Caitlyn Baker, CL;

DeWitt: Haley Martin, CL;

Tillar: Joseph Holland, CL;

White Hall: Tiffany Jynes-Ventry, CL;

White Hall: Kaylin Schrantz, DL;

White Hall: Ariel Wallace-Pruitt, DL.