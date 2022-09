Marriage Licenses

Khristine Cona, 35, and Maritess Tambidan, 49, both of Little Rock.

Steven Johnson, 67, and Tounia Mathews, 53, both of Little Rock.

Evin Suarez Peralta, 22, and Alma Pinel Baquedano, 21, both of Little Rock.

Sean Wirges, 37, and Leah Fitzgerald, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Tyler Boyce, 24, and Robin Ramey, 23, both of Conway.

John Crenshaw, 60, and Tracey Dennis, 59, both of Little Rock.

Corey Curran, 25, and Mikala Clark, 25, both of Little Rock.

Leonardo Green, 53, and Marsha Benson, 55, both of Little Rock.

Richard Wallis, 26, and Kayla Stone, 28, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3370. Julie O'Neal v. Kenneth O'Neal.

22-3373. Armando Cornelio v. Jessica Cornelio.

22-3374. Oralia Guerra v. Hilario Gutierrez.

22-3375. Matthew Milholen v. Taylor Youngblood.

22-3376. Brittany McDowell v. Selvin Rodgers.

22-3378. Shane Ball v. Staci Lowrey.

22-3379. Layla Chapman v. Jesse Richardson.

22-3380. April Lambert v. Steven Lamber.

22-3383. Mark Allen v. Ariane Fields.

GRANTED

20-151. Elizabeth Carroll v. Mark Carroll, Jr.

22-1517. Kayla Browning v. Michael Browning, Jr.

22-1520. Lauren Hall v. Chad Wall.

22-1718. Glenn Gray v. Cynthia Gray.

22-2666. Richard Carpenter v. Stephanie Carpenter.