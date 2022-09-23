Early and Election Day voting sites get OK from Benton County Election Commission

ROGERS -- The Benton County Election Commission this week approved early voting and Election Day voting sites.

The three-person commission also proofed the ballots at its meeting Tuesday.

Early voting starts Oct. 24, and Election Day is Nov. 8.

There will be 13 polling locations during early voting that will include the Benton County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville, the County Clerk's offices in Rogers and Siloam Springs, and the Benton County Election Commission Office on West Walnut Street in Rogers, according to the Election Commission.

Voting at the administration building will be in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor.

There will be additional early voting sites in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Centerton, Garfield, Gravette, Lowell, Rogers and Siloam Springs, according to the Election Commission.

Election Day vote center No. 20 was originally listed as Moose Lodge No. 877 at 215 W. Apple Blossom Ave. in Bethel Heights. The city name was changed to Springdale. Bethel Heights was annexed into Springdale in 2020.

One change in early voting and Election Day sites is the Centerton Community Building at 290 Main St., said county election coordinator Kim Dennison. The site replaces Reach Church in Centerton, she said.

"They are growing so much and did not have room for us anymore," Dennison said of Reach Church.

There will not be voting at the county administration building, County Clerk's offices or the Election Commission office on Election Day. The commission office always draws a crowd of people who want to vote there but are directed by election officials to other locations.

Because of the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 10, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election will be Oct. 11. There are 179,763 registered voters in the county, according to the County Clerk's Office.

As election season nears, Dennison said she stills needs bilingual volunteers to assist voters. Call the Election Commission at 479-271-1049 for more information.