Fall cleanup runs from Monday through Oct. 1 in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- The annual fall cleanup in Gravette is scheduled for Monday through Oct. 1.

Dumpsters will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday or until they are full.

The self-service dumpsters will be located at the old bus barn property at 406 Charlotte St. S.E. Proof of residency in the city of Gravette is required, and use of the dumpsters is limited to those living inside the city limits, including Hiwasse. There is no cost to use the dumpsters.

Tires, electronics, flammable liquids, paint or coolant are not allowed. All other debris is acceptable, but users must be able to load items into the dumpsters themselves.

The next citywide cleanup will be held in the spring.