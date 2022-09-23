Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Freedom at our heart

This summer I took a weekend trip with my wife to Washington, D.C. Having never been, I wanted to take in the sights of our national monuments and memorials.

I had a truly emotional experience while visiting the World War II memorial. My grandfather served in WWII and spent 3½ years as a prisoner of war in Japan. His service and sacrifice have always been a feeling of pride I have held close to my heart. However, while I was there reading the great quotes engraved in stone about defeating tyranny and spreading liberty to those who are oppressed, I noticed a protest nearby. It was a "Get out of Iraq" protest led by Cindy Sheehan. It was at that point that I took a look down the National Mall and caught sight of the Capitol.

I couldn't help but wonder how it was that these protesters across the street and the politicians in the Capitol could be amongst all this history, and all these monuments raised to our great leaders, and all these beautiful words that were spoken, and not see the parallels between our history and that of the Iraqi people. These are people who after decades of tyranny and oppression are simply trying to create a free and democratic country, just as our patriots did for us and for others throughout Europe.

It is a sad day for this country when members of Congress and those who protest this war effort would advocate isolationism and legislate defeat.

JOE BEARD

Sherwood