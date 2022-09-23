Grandfather charged in Alabama hot-car death of child

ONEONTA, Ala. — An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said.

Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left in a truck for seven hours as the temperature hovered around 90 degrees, authorities said Wednesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, authorities said.

Wiesman told authorities he thought he had dropped his grandson at day care that morning, and did not notice the child still strapped in a car seat as he went to work. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said Wiesman returned to the truck three times that day, but told authorities he did not notice the child.