Has the Church Forgotten Ministries?

Church people often forget that the church building and its resources belong to God and should be used for kingdom building.

There are seven days in a week which is 168 hours, 10,080 minutes and 604,800 seconds. Most places of worship only have their doors open a few hours a week. Because of the lack of accessibility there are many missed opportunities to reach and minister to people.

According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the U.S. This number includes public charities, private foundations, and other types of agencies, including chambers of commerce, fraternal organizations and civic leagues.

Why is this so important? The church body as a whole is lacking in ministries that are efficient and effective. There are so many pastors and church leaders who are asked about the use of the facilities and properties on a daily basis and too many times the answer is "no" or "no at this time."

Children of God who have ministries need the support of the local churches. Nevertheless, when support is not given, they are pushed out to form non-profit organizations that are doing the work the church should be doing and have platforms in place already for ministries.

Outreach ministries look and come in so many different aspects to effectively assist, support, educate and evangelize people for the glory of God.

For the past decade, Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff has offered free financial educational classes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the Glory of God. Financial education and planning fosters financial stability for individuals, families, and entire communities.

The more people know about credit and banking services, the more likely they are to increase savings, buy homes, and improve their financial health and well-being. Ministry is using and sharing your God-given ability, that grace our Father has instilled in all of His Children.

"For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you." (Romans 12:3)

Life class will help individuals create changes in their lives by helping to develop the necessary social skills that are required to achieve and maintain employment. Life classes address the root causes of why most people are not able keep a job, nor find a job and deal with everyday problems of life.

Taking initiative may be the single most important thing a person can do to succeed in life and the workplace. We should always take the initiative to seek God first in our lives (Prov. 3:5-7, St. Matt. 6:33). They want workers who can think for themselves and find ways to make the most of their time. Stewardship is taking care of what God has given you.

Interpersonal skills involve using skills such as active listening, tone of voice, delegation, and leadership. It is important how well you communicate with someone and how well you behave or carry yourself.

The term "interpersonal skills" is used often in business contexts to refer to the measure of a person's ability to operate within business organizations, home, church, and community through social communication and interactions.

The process of working collaboratively with a group of people in order to achieve a goal is teamwork. Teamwork is often a crucial part of a business, as it is often necessary for colleagues to work well together, trying their best in any circumstance.

Think positive. (Prov. 23:7) Respect what others contribute to the work God has called the Church to do.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

