Helena-West Helena Police ID person of interest in homicide

Police have identified Prinze Watson, 41, of Helena as a person of interest in a Sept. 15 homicide case and are looking to question him.

According to a news release, Helena-West Helena officers responded to 517 Poplar St. in Helena at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. They said they found 37-year-old Timothy Nickson at the scene, lying in the living room with several gunshot wounds.

Police said Nickson was taken to the Helena Regional Medical Center, then flown to Regional One in Memphis, but died from his injuries on Sept. 17.

This incident is still under investigation.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department is asking anyone with any tips or information about Watson’s whereabouts, to contact them at (870) 572-3441 or by using the TIP411 system.

TIP411 may be accessed by searching the Apple App store or Google Play store for the “Helena West Helena PD” app. After downloading the app, individuals can submit anonymous and confidential tips to the department. The public can also upload photos and videos but that is not required.