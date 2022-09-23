His name’s on the ballot, but Benton County JP challenger says he isn’t running

BENTONVILLE -- T.J. Campbell, whose name is on the ballot for Benton County district 13 justice of the peace, said Friday he's not running for the seat.

The Libertarian candidate didn't officially withdraw earlier this year, said Benton County Election Coordinator Kim Dennison.

Campbell, of Bentonville, filed to run for the seat Feb. 28, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office. He said Friday he's is not "actively" running. He said he didn't have the time and was busy with family and work. He said he had not been campaigning.

The Benton County Election Commission approved ballots Tuesday. Early voting starts Oct. 24. Election day is Nov. 8.

If Campbell were to win, he would then have to resign from office, Dennison said.

Campbell was to face Republican Kurt Moore of Siloam Springs, who is serving his 12th term on the court.

"I kinda wondered," Moore said when told Campbell's decision. "I didn't see any activity on his part."

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is comprised of 15 members called justices of the peace who are elected to two-year terms. Each justice represents a district of roughly equal population.

The Benton County Quorum Court is made up of 15 Republicans.

District 13 covers mostly unincorporated portions in the south-central portion of the county.

Moore, chairman of the Quorum Court's Committee of the Whole, said he brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge that every deliberative body needs.

"Having participated in the long and sometimes fractious debates over the years, I feel I have the ability to see the best path forward as Benton County moves from a rural, agrarian county to a mostly urban one," he said. "I have and will continue to fight for the infrastructure needs of District 13 to make sure the people residing there receive their fair share of county services."

Benton County justices of the Peace are paid $267 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, and Finance Committee meetings.

Because of the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 10, the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election will be Oct. 11.