Question credibility

The John Deering political cartoon in Tuesday's paper sure makes for a great "narrative." It shows Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida as "human traffickers." I guess the 99.9+ percent of this year's record 2 million of which the present administration apparently facilitated the movement over our border into unknown locales were just considered "tourists."

Many of your loyal readers are please begging you to hire a cartoonist who does not cause us to question your great paper's credibility on a daily basis. Surely there are some great regional cartoonists who would cause us to think about the issues as opposed to being read and considered as pure fiction. These issues are too important to misinform readers, especially if it is done through omission. If only the editorial cartoon had supported your fine lead editorial on the fentanyl crisis--that truth served the greater good.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

Complicity with him

It seems Donald Trump is using his mob-boss approach and threatening America with a national uprising if he is indicted for his alleged crimes. He feels secure in doing this because most of the Republicans in Congress and Republican voters have been complicit, letting him get away without retribution. Our senators and representatives have been complicit and have benefited from their association with Trump.

I believe Trump has corrupted the court systems and the judiciary process and weakened the rule of law, with the supporting votes of Republicans. There are people who still believe that Trump is not above the law and that he was a criminal before elected, during his term, and is still a criminal. Justice must be served and hold him accountable for his alleged crimes against this nation and humanity.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Cartoon disappointed

Puleeze; I fail to see any humor in the sadistic and wrongheaded cartoon by John Deering in Tuesday's ADG.

KEN CARPENTER

Mountain Home

For your reading list

Five books that every American would do well to read:

1. "The Doctrine of The Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government" by Matthew J. Trewhella. Extols not only the right of lesser authorities and individuals, but the obligation to disobey unlawful, unrighteous, and unconstitutional orders from higher authorities.

2. "Life at the Bottom" by Theodore Dalrymple. An account by an English physician of the terrible living conditions endured by members of Britain's lower-class society some 20 years ago and a possible glance into America's similar fate 20 years hence, or sooner, if we don't wise up.

3. "The Quest For Cosmic Justice" by Thomas Sowell. He quotes Milton Friedman: "A society that puts equality--in the sense of equality of outcome--ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom. The use of force to achieve equality will destroy freedom, and the force, introduced for good purposes, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests."

4. "Savages and Scoundrels: The Untold Story of America's Road to Empire Through Indian Territory" by Paul VanDevelder. How the U.S. government used the doctrine of Manifest Destiny and myriads of treaties never honored to expand ever westward.

5. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell. "And because we don't know how to talk to strangers ..." things often go terribly wrong. Or, as the cruel warden "Captain" in "Cool Hand Luke" said, "What we got here is failure to communicate." Failure to communicate effectively is a serious national/global problem.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy