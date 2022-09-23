LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Robert Cray at WAC

Still blurring the lines between blues, soul and R&B, Robert Cray and his band will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The five-time Grammy winner and Blues Hall of Famer is on his first tour since the release of his 2020 album, "That's What I Heard." Tickets to the show are $29 to $59 at waltonartscenter.org.

ELSEWHERE

• The gates for FORMAT Festival in Bentonville open at noon today with music and art installations throughout the weekend. Three-day general admission starts at $200. Information at format-festival.com.

• Dawson Hollow plays at 8 p.m. today and Trout Fishing in America performs at 8 p.m. Saturday for (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 9:30 p.m. today at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St., Eureka Springs. acebook.com/JennaandtheSoulShakerss

• Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then 1 Oz Jig, Green Acres and Monk is King starts at 9 p.m. today ($10-$30) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows

• Dandelion Heart, Country Jesus and Cast Iron Crickets play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. dandelionheartband.com

• Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. digjazz.com

• Reckless Kelly plays at 8 p.m. today ($20 and up); Henry Rollins takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday ($29 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com

• Daniel Romano's Outfit with Carson McHone starts at 8 p.m. Sunday ($15; facebook.com/onthemapfest) at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. linktr.ee/onthemapshows

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com