Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health therapist gets LR School Board’s open seat

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:39 a.m.
FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.

The Little Rock School Board voted Thursday evening to appoint Joyce Walker Wesley to represent Zone 9 on the board.

Wesley fills the seat vacated by Jeff Wood, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the state Board of Education. Wesley is unopposed for election Nov. 8 to the Zone 9 seat, which encompasses a part of northwest Little Rock.

Wesley, 48, is a 21-year mental health therapist. She works at Little Rock Air Force Base and also has a private practice.

A graduate of Wynne High School, Wesley has a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master's degree in the same field from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a former member of Little Rock's Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

Wesley is married to Harold Wesley, a paraprofessional employee in the Bryant School District. She has a son who graduated from Hall High earlier this year.

Print Headline: Mental health therapist gets LR School Board’s open seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT