Mental health therapist gets LR School Board’s open seat

The Little Rock School Board voted Thursday evening to appoint Joyce Walker Wesley to represent Zone 9 on the board.

Wesley fills the seat vacated by Jeff Wood, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the state Board of Education. Wesley is unopposed for election Nov. 8 to the Zone 9 seat, which encompasses a part of northwest Little Rock.

Wesley, 48, is a 21-year mental health therapist. She works at Little Rock Air Force Base and also has a private practice.

A graduate of Wynne High School, Wesley has a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master's degree in the same field from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a former member of Little Rock's Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

Wesley is married to Harold Wesley, a paraprofessional employee in the Bryant School District. She has a son who graduated from Hall High earlier this year.