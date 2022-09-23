



• Straight out of "Top Gun: Maverick," actor Miles Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 1. Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will be the musical guest, his third appearance on "SNL," NBC announced this week. It promises to be a transition season for NBC's comedy institution, which has seen the departure of eight cast members. Actor Brendan Gleeson, star of the forthcoming film "The Banshees of Inisherin," will host the Oct. 8 edition as Willow makes her "SNL" debut as musical guest. Megan Thee Stallion has double duty Oct. 15 as host and musical guest. The Lorne Michaels-produced show soldiers on this season minus cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Christopher Redd, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari and Melissa Villasenor. The show has named four new cast member -- Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Marcello Hernandez.

• Michelle Obama plans a six-city tour this fall in support of her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," beginning mid-November in Washington and ending a month later in Los Angeles. "I'm looking forward to making some new connections -- and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour," the former first lady said Wednesday in a statement released through her publisher, Crown, and tour promoter Live Nation. "This book means so much to me -- it's a collection of perspectives and practices I've used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I'll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can't wait to tell you more." Guest moderators have yet to be announced. Obama will open at the Warner Theatre in Washington on Nov. 15, the publication date for her book. She'll then travel to Philadelphia's The Met, Atlanta's Fox Theatre, the Chicago Theatre and San Francisco's Masonic, before closing at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The venues have seating capacities ranging from about 2,000 to 6,500 -- far bigger than for most book events, but smaller than Obama's stops on the first leg of her tour for the 2018 memoir "Becoming," when she appeared at the United Center in Chicago and other arenas holding 15,000 or more. "Becoming" sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, making it the most popular book in modern times written by a former White House resident.

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, Aug. 26 2022. Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15, 2022, as the host and musical guest of SNL, NBC said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)







Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)







Former first lady Michelle Obamad smiles as she speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)





