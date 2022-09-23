Nazi-supporting rioter gets 4-year prison term

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Nazi sympathizer who served in the Army reserves to four years in prison for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying his "racist and antisemitic motivation" for trying to halt the election certification process set his case apart from dozens of other rioters who have been charged.

The defendant, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, was working as a security guard at a naval station in New Jersey when he joined the pro-Trump mob that broke into the Capitol. At a trial in May in U.S. District Court in Washington, Hale-Cusanelli was convicted of five criminal charges, including obstruction of the certification of the 2020 election results, which took place at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Hale-Cusanelli, who held a secret security clearance at the time of the attack, tried to downplay his role in the assault by telling the jury that he had no idea that Congress met at the Capitol. But just before issuing the sentence, Judge Trevor N. McFadden called Hale-Cusanelli's testimony a "risible lie" and an "obvious attempt to avoid responsibility."

Prosecutors argued at a hearing on Thursday that Hale-Cusanelli, who often liked to dress as Adolf Hitler, was at the front of the mob as its members assaulted the police and smashed doors and windows to enter the Capitol. Hale-Cusanelli also urged those around him to "advance" on the building, prosecutors said.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, the government noted that in the days after Jan. 6, Hale-Cusanelli told his roommate at the naval station that he had been exhilarated by the storming of the Capitol, comparing it to a "civil war." The memo also said that Hale-Cusanelli told his roommate that he wanted to "root out entrenched interests" in the United States, specifically "Jewish interests puppeteering the media, major corporations, the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and the government as a whole."

After handing down the sentence, McFadden said he believed Hale-Cusanelli's past actions reflected "deep hostility and insensitivity" toward ethnic and religious minorities, which, he added, had significant consequences, including encouraging a recent rise in antisemitic attacks across the country.

While prosecutors said in their memo that Hale-Cusanelli "subscribes to white supremacist and Nazi-sympathizer ideologies," the jury at his trial saw only a small portion of the government's evidence that he held extremist views.

"Hale-Cusanelli is, at best, extremely tolerant of violence and death," prosecutors wrote. "What Hale-Cusanelli was doing on Jan. 6 was not activism, it was the preamble to his civil war."

Prosecutors urged McFadden to impose a lengthier sentence on Thursday, describing Hale-Cusanelli's decision to storm the Capitol as a "test of the guardrails of the law."

Even though prosecutors spent much of the trial highlighting sexist and racist comments that Hale-Cusanelli had made before the riot, they insisted on Thursday that the case was not about his right to "hold unsavory views" but about what they described as his attempt to dodge responsibility.

"He sat in that chair and lied to the jury in this court," said Kathryn Fifield, a prosecutor. "He lied under oath."

PANEL WITNESS SENTENCED

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack.

After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ayres apologized again on Thursday -- this time to the court and the "American people" -- before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Bates said he believes Ayres has shown genuine remorse and regret for his conduct, including with testimony for the House committee investigating the insurrection.

"It was a travesty in American history, a shocking attack on our democratic values and institutions," the judge said. "All who participated in that insurrection, I think it can be called, must be held responsible."

Ayres said he has lost friends, family and a job after he joined the Jan. 6 attack.

"I pray every day for the officers that are struggling with this, the families that lost their loved ones," Ayres said. "I just hope one day I can wake up and not have to live with it every day."

Prosecutors recommended sentencing Ayres to 60 days of incarceration, one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service. Ayres' lawyer, Eugene Ohm, sought a sentence of probation without any jail time.

Ayres, 41, pleaded guilty in June to one count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of one year in prison. He wasn't accused of engaging in any violence or property damage.

Information for this article was contributed by Zach Montague and Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.