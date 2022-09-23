Zekelman to expand Blytheville facility

Zekelman Industries will start construction later this year of a steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, initially creating 80 jobs, the company said in a news release.

The new facility will share a campus with Zekelman's Atlas Tube operations in Blytheville.

"We've been working with the State of Arkansas and Mississippi County since 2007. Our collective vision is delivering real economic opportunity in Arkansas," said Tom Muth, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We are excited to see the local community grow and look forward to our continued partnership."

The facility will be similar to the Zekelman's recent expansion in Rochelle, Ill., the release said. It will produce tubes with a galvanized coating and support the fence, solar and mechanical markets, the news release said.

Zekelman Industries is North America's largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit, the company said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Winrock gets $45M for USDA projects

Winrock International, a Little Rock-based nonprofit, announced Thursday that it will receive $45 million through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand climate-smart agriculture efforts internationally.

The federal investment allows Winrock to expand projects in Malawi and Thailand.

"These two new projects will dramatically increase the number of farmers using evidence-based, climate smart approaches to increase agriculture productivity, farmer profits, while also having environmentally positive impacts," said Aaron Sundsmo, Winrock's senior director of agriculture, resilience and water.

The Malawi effort focuses on food-insecurity issues. In Thailand, Winrock will expand adoption of climate-smart production practices by 30,000 farmers.

Winrock International is a leader in U.S. and international development working to increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources across the globe.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index down 11.31 points for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 744.63, down 11.31.

"The S&P Index closed lower for a third consecutive day as equities continue to retrace back towards June lows despite high levels of bearish sentiment and positioning due to rising bond yields," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Murphy USA shares rose o.5% to lead the Arkansas Index Thursday. Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 3.5% and Walmart shares fell 1%. ArcBest Corp. shares fell 2.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



