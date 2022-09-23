GOLF

U.S. builds 4-1 lead

The idea was for two of the most reliable American teams to set the tone Thursday in the Presidents Cup in Charlotte, N.C., and the result was predictable. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay made short work of Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in the opening match. They didn't make a bogey in a 6-and-5 victory, improving their record to 5-0 in foursomes at the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, best friends since they were 14, had clutch shots to atone for their mistakes and held off Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, 2 and 1. Another strong American team from top to bottom played at a high level on a hot day at Quail Hollow and walked off with a 4-1 lead after the first session.

Hojgaard ties course record

Rasmus Hojgaard holed a 72-foot birdie putt on the way to shooting a 9-under 62 at the French Open on Thursday, giving him a two-stroke lead at the European tour event. The Danish player's big putt came at the par-4 4th hole and was one of his 10 birdies at Le Golf National outside Paris. He also made birdie from 21 feet at No. 18. Hojgaard equaled the course record. The 21-year-old Danish player also came just six inches away from a hole in one at the venue used for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Alexander Bjork of Sweden trailed by two shots after firing seven birdies in his bogey-free 64. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 2-over 73.

BASKETBALL

U.S. women romp

Shakira Austin scored 19 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 and the United States played suffocating defense to rout Puerto Rico 106-42 in the women's World Cup. Alyssa Thomas added 11 points and six steals for the Americans (2-0), who forced Puerto Rico into 21 turnovers. The U.S. jumped out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter as Thomas had 10 points and five steals in the opening 10 minutes. The Americans contested nearly every shot Puerto Rico took and forced nine turnovers. The U.S. kept the pressure on in the second, holding Puerto Rico without a point for nearly the first five minutes of the period. Mya Holingshed finally ended the drought, making a contested three-pointer that made it 40-17. The Americans led 54-21 at the half.

Bogdanovic dealt to Detroit

Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details -- such as physicals and league approval -- had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team. Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah. Olynyk is also joining his fifth team, after stints with Boston, Miami, Houston and the Pistons. He played in 40 games for Detroit last season, averaging 9.1 points. Lee averaged 5.6 points in each of his first two NBA seasons, both with the Pistons.

Former UCLA guard dies

Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and '73 as a starting guard under Coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70. Lee died at a San Diego hospital on Wednesday from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said Thursday after being informed by his wife, Lisa. Lee became a starting guard on the varsity team as a sophomore in 1971-72, alongside Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes. The Bruins had a 30-0 record while winning games by an average margin of over 30 points. They beat Florida State 81-76 in the national title game. The following season, the Bruins again went 30-0 and won the national championship, 87-66 over Memphis State.