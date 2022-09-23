One dead in mobile home fire, Garland County sheriff’s office says

One person is dead after a fire destroyed part of a mobile home in Garland County on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Garland County sheriff’s office deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's spokesman, said an elderly woman, who lived at the residence and whose age wasn't immediately provided, was confirmed dead at the scene. Her caregiver had gone to the home, around 4:30 p.m. to check on her and discovered the home on fire.

Kizer said the incident is still under investigation. The name of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Agencies present at the scene included the Morning Star and Lake Hamilton fire departments, Garland County sheriff's deputies and investigators, Garland County coroner Stuart Smedley and the state fire marshal.

