Onyx’s Elika Liftee headed to international coffee brewing competition

Onyx Coffee Lab's Elika Liftee is headed to Melbourne, Australia, and he intends to come home as the world champion of coffee brewing.

The World Brewers Cup, planned for Sept. 27-30, is one of several international contests produced by Dublin-based World Coffee Events. Some of the top competitors hail from countries like Switzerland, Japan, Canada and Czech Republic.

Onyx Coffee Lab has had a presence at the competitions for a few years now. Dylan Siemens, Liftee's predecessor at Onyx, won the national Brewers Cup as well in 2017.

In 2020, co-owner Andrea Allen was the United States Barista Champion and placed second in the World Barista Championship in 2021.

Liftee, the Rogers-based coffee company's director of education, is the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Brewers Cup Champion and placed third on the world stage last fall.

The Brewers Cup is a competition in two parts.

During the first round, contestants bring the premium coffee bean of their choice and brew it, treating the judges as coffee shop customers.

There is a presentation element, Liftee says, and he has a script he'll be following. For the sake of entertaining the judges, he tries to talk during the several minutes of the brewing process, he says.

Contestants are then given whole bean coffee and brew it as well as they can.

The six highest scoring brewers move onto the second and final round, where they brew another coffee of their choice.

Usually, Liftee drinks a cup or two of coffee a day, but during competition season, he tends to drink more.

He uses coffees of differing quality to practice with throughout the season, and of course, that requires more tasting and drinking, he says.

The competition underlines what Onyx has preached to coffee drinkers in Northwest Arkansas -- and across the country -- over the last 10 years: quality matters.

"There's a difference between a $1 cup of coffee and a $3 or $10 cup of coffee," Liftee says, comparing coffee bean selection to choosing good or bad produce.

Commodity-grade coffee is low in sugar and low in caffeine. It can be moldy, over-ripe or contain unwanted materials, he says.

Specialty-grade coffee, the kind roasted and brewed by Onyx and several other local roasters, is more acidic, packed with sugar content and less bitter.

"We get customers all the time who usually add sugar and cream and say they don't have to with ours," according to Liftee.

The cost may act as a deterrent for some, but Liftee says the goal is to provide a better, more comfortable experience for the coffee drinker -- not to make coffee inaccessible to the average person.

It's a distinction, he admits, not everyone in the region understands, but he enjoys seeing customers discover the different varieties of specialty coffee.

"People in the coffee industry are sometimes more likely to know Onyx than people walking down the street here," he says. "Our coffee scene is much younger and our drinking culture is not as saturated as other places."

Northwest Arkansas has some quality coffee roasters, but there is still room for at least 10 more to operate, he says. "It can still use growth."

When he travels, coffee connoisseurs are often surprised to find the coffee company is based in Rogers, Ark., according to Liftee.

"People don't think of high end culinary from Arkansas. We're not Seattle."

--

